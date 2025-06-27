After Mamdani named him, rapper 50 Cent offered to pay the Democrat to get him out of NYC

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de junio, 2025

Rapper and actor Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, jumped right into the New York City mayoral election. Just days after the Democratic primary, he was upset with the win by socialist Zohran Mamdani. Indeed, he offered to pay the candidate a six-figure sum to leave the Big Apple.

The artist's comments followed Mamdani's participation in the program "The Breakfast Club," hosted by Charlamagne tha God. There, the 33-year-old assemblyman explained his economic and tax vision for NYC. Specifically, he talked about raising the corporate income tax and levying additional income taxes on the "richest 1%."

"We’re talking about corporations that are making millions of dollars, not in revenue, but in profit. And the second is taxing the top 1% of New Yorkers. We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more, taxing them just by a flat 2% tax increase," the Democrat said.

Mamdani even named the rapper, suggesting that he would be less than happy with his proposals. "I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear this is about $20,000 a year," he added.

Shortly after, 50 Cent responded to him on his Instagram account, where he attached the video of the interview with the following text: "Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan, no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too,” the rapper captioned the video from Mamdani’s appearance on the show.