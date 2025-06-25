NYC's wealthy elected Mamdani, while low-income households rejected socialism
His strongest spots were in Queens, Brownstone Brooklyn and Manhattan. In contrast, Andrew Cuomo won in the low-income group by thirteen points.
Zohran Mamdani obtained a comfortable first place in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City. The 33-year-old socialist took 43.5% of the vote, beating Andrew Cuomo's 36.4% and Brad Lander's 11.3%. He is expected to win officially in the second round of voting. In addition to the nature of his win, he drew attention to the coalition of voters, making him the presumptive Democratic nominee in the Big Apple.
"Tonight, we made history. In the words of Nelson Mandela, 'It always seems impossible until it is done.' My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City. (...) Together, we have shown the power of the politics of the future, one of partnership and of sincerity," Mamdani said in his victory speech.
Following the election, The New York Times published exit polls with the demographics of the Democratic primary. According to their findings, Mamdani performed very well among NYC's wealthiest neighbors.
Politics
Trump mocks Democrats over nomination of Mamdani, ‘a 100% communist lunatic,’ in NYC
Joaquín Núñez
Politics
¿Por qué Chuck Schumer podría ser el gran perdedor de esta noche electoral en Nueva York?
Luis Francisco Orozco
Indeed, he won by ten percentage points among middle-income people, raising that threshold to thirteen percentage points among those with high incomes. His strongest points were in Queens, Brownstone Brooklyn and Manhattan. In contrast, Cuomo won in the low-income group by a thirteen-point difference.
In addition, the Muslim assemblyman won among whites by five points, among Asians by fifteen and among Hispanics by six. Cuomo, the state's former governor, could not gain as much traction among his primary voter base: African-Americans. While he carried this demographic group by 18 points, a larger gap was expected, but did not materialize.
While there is still no hard data on the results by education level, an Emerson College poll had Mamdani with 62% of the vote among people with a college degree.
Trump mocked Democrats after Mandami's win
"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.
"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin 'Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!" he added.