Trump mocks Democrats over nomination of Mamdani, ‘a 100% communist lunatic,’ in NYC

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump reacted to the results of the Democratic primary in New York City, in which the socialist Zohran Mamdani prevailed over Andrew Cuomo. Through his Truth Social account, the president ridiculed the Democratic Party for his election and claimed they chose a "100% communist lunatic" as their mayoral candidate.

Mamdani, 33, won a comfortable first place in the primary held last Tuesday, June 24, in Great Manzana. He is expected to confirm his victory in the second round of voting. Should he certify the win, he will face Republican Curtis Sliwa and incumbent Eric Adams in the November general election. If he wins, he would become the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

In this context, Trump reacted to the results and took aim at the quality of the Democratic Party candidates.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!" he added.

In a separate post, the Republican doubled down on mocking the progressive leanings of high-profile Democrats nationwide.

"I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into “play.” After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!" Trump added on his social network.

As for Eric Adams, who is running as an independent for November, he also criticized Mamdani after Election Day. "He’s a snake oil salesman. He would say and do anything to get elected," he told Fox News.