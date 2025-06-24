Treasury sanctions top Tren de Aragua leader, strengthens measures against Venezuelan criminal organization

Published by Agustina Blanco 24 de junio, 2025

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced via an official notice sanctions against Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, identified as a prominent leader of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, known for its transnational criminal activities.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Mosquera Serrano for his role in drug trafficking, extortion and handling illicit proceeds for the organization.

Mosquera Serrano, who was already on the FBI's ten most wanted list, faces charges from the Department of Justice (DOJ) for drug trafficking and terrorism-related activities.

In addition, the Department of State is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

According to the statement, Mosquera Serrano has overseen drug trafficking and assassination operations in Colombia, in addition to managing the finances derived from the gang's illicit activities, which include drug trafficking, human trafficking, extortion and money laundering.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the commitment to dismantle the Aragua Train's operations, stating that the group “remains focused on terrorizing our communities and facilitating the flow of illicit narcotics into our country, relying on key leaders like Mosquera Serrano to finance and oversee their violent operations.”

The sanctions

The sanctions block all of Mosquera Serrano's assets in the U.S. or under the control of U.S. citizens, and prohibit transactions with him, at the risk of civil or criminal penalties.

In addition, foreign financial institutions that conduct significant transactions with him could also face secondary sanctions, such as restrictions on U.S. accounts.

According to OFAC, the sanctions seek to penalize and encourage change in the behavior of those involved. Under certain procedures, designees can request removal from the sanctioned list.

This action underscores the Republican administration's efforts to counter threats from transnational criminal organizations that affect regional security.