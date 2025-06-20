Trump suggested that farmers will be able to continue working without fear of undocumented raids

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump suggested that farmers could continue to work without fear of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). From the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, the president assured that the White House is working on an alternative that would allow farmers to take responsibility for the people they hire, alleging that they do not want to put them "out of business."

When asked by a reporter, Trump expressed his support for farmers working across the country, explaining that they are working on a plan so that they can take responsibility for their hires.

"We're looking at doing something where in the case of good, reputable farmers, they can take responsibility for the people that they hire, and let them have responsibility, because we can't put the farms out of business, and at the same time, we don't want to hurt people that aren't criminals," he said.

"You've had people that have worked on farms for 20 years, it's very hard to go in there and say, you know, 'you're coming out.' But we're going to let the farmers take responsibility, they're great people, they'll do it, they know the good and the bad. (...) I never want to hurt our farmers. Our farmers are great people. They keep us happy and healthy and fat," the president added.

The president's remarks came just hours after Tom Homan, the border czar, remarked that authorities would continue to do "worksite enforcement operations, even at farms and hotels," although with "a prioritized basis" to start with criminals.

In turn, last June 12, Trump wrote on Truth Social that his immigration policy should protect farmers and, at the same time, go against criminals.

"Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace. In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good," he noted at the time.

According to data from the Department of Homeland Security, 42% of farmworkers lacked legal status in the United States between 2020 and 2022.