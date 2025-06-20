Trump calls for special prosecutor to investigate 2020 election

Published by Just The News | Ben whedon 20 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday called for a special prosecutor to investigate election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a 'LANDSLIDE!'" he posted on Truth Social. "Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's call for a special prosecutor comes in the wake of reports from the FBI that China had conspired to mass-produce fake driver's licenses to carry out a massive fake ballot scheme in the 2020 election.

Officials told Just the News that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had captured nearly 20,000 fake driver's licenses in July 2020. Those revelations have called into question the assertions from former FBI Director Christopher Wray that he knew of no foreign interference plots ahead of the election.

They have further reignited Trump's own claims of large-scale election fraud in 2020 that he has said affected the results.

