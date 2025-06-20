Former California lieutenant governor criticizes Democrats and Republicans for their inaction on immigration

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de junio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed former California Lieutenant Governor Abel Maldonado about the balance of the immigration policy implemented by the Administration of President Donald Trump, which in recent days has shown new actions such as raids on hotels, farms and restaurants, which has generated numerous reactions across the U.S. political spectrum.

"We have to remember that the problem we have here is Congress, it's not President Trump and it's not Tom Homan and it's not ICE. Congress has not done its job and we don't have immigration reform. If we want to protest we have to go to Capitol Hill and protest with the congressmen who have not done their job," Maldonado commented.

On the issue of the raids, the former lieutenant governor explained: "It is something that obviously hits businesses, that's why we need immigration reform and we need it now. Likewise, Maldonado assured that "The problem is that when a Democratic Administration arrives they let everyone in and when a Republican Administration arrives they want to take everyone out".

