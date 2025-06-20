As Trump considers a strike on Iran, FBI increases surveillance of suspected Hezbollah-linked terror cells in the US

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de junio, 2025

While the White House stated that President Donald Trump is contemplating the possibility of attacking Iran, giving a two-week window, the FBI is beefing up domestic surveillance of possible terrorist cells linked to Hezbollah and the theocratic regime.

According to CBS News, Trump administration officials confirmed that FBI Director Kash Patel is noticeably increasing efforts to "monitor possible domestic sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah," a foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran.

This effort began after Israel launched its "Operation Rising Lion" offensive earlier this month.

A sleeper cell is an operational tentacle of a terrorist organization infiltrated into the target country - in this case, the United States - that lies dormant for long periods, without arousing suspicion. Although this arm appears to be inactive, in practice it remains dormant, waiting to receive orders to act, either through attacks, espionage or sabotage.

For now, neither the White House nor the FBI have commented on the report.

The news comes just hours after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt unveiled a statement where President Trump announced that he is mulling an attack against Iran.

"Based on the fact that there is a substantial possibility of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision on whether to go or not to go in the next two weeks," President Trump wrote.