As Trump considers a strike on Iran, FBI increases surveillance of suspected Hezbollah-linked terror cells in the US

The White House said the president will decide in two weeks whether to get directly involved in the Israeli military campaign against the Iranian regime.

Kash Patel, director of the FBI, in a file image

Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón

While the White House stated that President Donald Trump is contemplating the possibility of attacking Iran, giving a two-week window, the FBI is beefing up domestic surveillance of possible terrorist cells linked to Hezbollah and the theocratic regime.

According to CBS News, Trump administration officials confirmed that FBI Director Kash Patel is noticeably increasing efforts to "monitor possible domestic sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah," a foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran.

This effort began after Israel launched its "Operation Rising Lion" offensive earlier this month.

A sleeper cell is an operational tentacle of a terrorist organization infiltrated into the target country - in this case, the United States - that lies dormant for long periods, without arousing suspicion. Although this arm appears to be inactive, in practice it remains dormant, waiting to receive orders to act, either through attacks, espionage or sabotage.

For now, neither the White House nor the FBI have commented on the report.

The news comes just hours after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt unveiled a statement where President Trump announced that he is mulling an attack against Iran.

"Based on the fact that there is a substantial possibility of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision on whether to go or not to go in the next two weeks," President Trump wrote.

Concerns about Iran's cells in the U.S. are not new

Since the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in January 2020, ordered by President Trump himself, federal authorities have stepped up their vigilance against possible retaliation by the Iranian regime on US soil. The fear is not new: agencies such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have been warning for years about Iran's ability to infiltrate or activate operatives inside the US. Concern increased in late 2024, when prosecutors charged an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps agent and two U.S. residents with plotting attacks against regime critics, including Trump himself. Other recent targets included John Bolton, a former national security advisor, and journalist Masih Alinejad. Now, with Trump assessing an attack on an Iranian nuclear plant, the risk of retaliation has skyrocketed, further alerting authorities.
