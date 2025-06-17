OpenAI wins $200 million contract with the Department of Defense

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2025

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded OpenAI, the company that created the popular ChatGPT, a $200 million contract to put artificial intelligence (AI) to work for the military.

The San Francisco-based company will "develop prototypes of cutting-edge AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both military and enterprise environments," according to an announcement released by the DOD.

"We're supporting the U.S. government's efforts in adopting best-in-class technology and deploying these tools in service of the public good," Open AI wrote in a brief statement.

In that regard, the company maintained that the intention is to develop AI solutions that enhance the capabilities of public employees, help them reduce bureaucracy and red tape, and "and let them do more of what they come to work each day to do: serve the American people."

"Across these efforts, we’re aiming to improve both the day-to-day experience of public service and to help government employees feel more empowered, more efficient, and more supported in their critical missions. We are already seeing how OpenAI can help public servants at the state level spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on high-impact work..," he added.