Elon Musk tried to block OpenIA deal to build data center in Middle East

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de mayo, 2025

Just a few days ago, it was announced that the company OpenAI had reached an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to build a large data center in Abu Dhabi. The million-dollar contract also includes Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, SoftBank, and G4. However, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk attempted to "derail the deal" if it did not include his company, xAI.

According to the aforementioned media outlet, Musk was "angry" when he learned that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, would participate in Donald Trump's international tour of the Middle East. Indeed, the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) would have expressed his concerns "about fairness for all AI companies."

"After Musk’s complaints, Trump and U.S. officials reviewed the deal terms and decided to move forward. The White House officials said Musk didn’t want a deal that seemed to benefit Altman. Aides discussed how to best calm Musk down, one of the officials said, because Trump and David Sacks, the president’s AI and crypto adviser, wanted to announce the deal before the end of the president’s trip to the Middle East," they noted from the WSJ.

Although Musk and Altman founded OpenAI in 2015, Musk opted to leave the company in 2018. Since then, he has harshly criticized his former partner, accusing him of being "untrustworthy" and dubbing him "Scam Altman," among other things.