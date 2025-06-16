Trump criticizes Tucker Carlson for his comments on Israel and Iran

Published by Agustina Blanco 16 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday in response to Carlson's recent criticism of Trump's handling of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

During a meeting with the British prime minister at the G7 Summit, Trump told reporters, “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen”.

Carlson's criticism came in the wake of Israel's missile strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last week, which resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian military officials.

In a Newsletter post, Carlson called Trump “complicit in the act of war” and claimed that events in the region “will define Donald Trump’s presidency".

In addition, on his X account, he singled out as "war mongers" the hosts of Fox News, Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, among others, for pressuring Trump to involve the United States in a war against Iran.

The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians. The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers. Who are the warmongers? They would… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2025

Carlson, who left Fox News in 2022, has been a staunch opponent of any U.S. military intervention in the Middle East.

Despite the tension, Carlson has historically been a media ally of Trump, having participated in last summer's Republican National Convention and hosted Trump on a speaking tour during the 2024 campaign.