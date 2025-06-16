Voz media US Voz.us
Trump criticizes Tucker Carlson for his comments on Israel and Iran

In a Newsletter post, Carlson called Trump “complicit in the act of war”.

Tucker Carlson in a dissertation.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday in response to Carlson's recent criticism of Trump's handling of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

During a meeting with the British prime minister at the G7 Summit, Trump told reporters, “I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen”.

Carlson's criticism came in the wake of Israel's missile strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last week, which resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian military officials.

In a Newsletter post, Carlson called Trump “complicit in the act of war” and claimed that events in the region “will define Donald Trump’s presidency".

In addition, on his X account, he singled out as "war mongers" the hosts of Fox News, Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, among others, for pressuring Trump to involve the United States in a war against Iran.

Carlson, who left Fox News in 2022, has been a staunch opponent of any U.S. military intervention in the Middle East.

Despite the tension, Carlson has historically been a media ally of Trump, having participated in last summer's Republican National Convention and hosted Trump on a speaking tour during the 2024 campaign.

Trump says Israel and Iran will reach a peace deal

Israel and Iran must end the war and will do so "soon," President Donald Trump declared Sunday.

Iran and Israel should make a deal and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders, who were able to quickly make a decision and stop,” the U.S. president stated.
