Trump signs bill blocking California's gasoline-powered vehicles ban
After learning of the president's decision, California Governor Gavin Newsom reported that he filed a lawsuit against the Republican.
President Donald Trump signed a bill blocking a California rule that sought to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The resolution he signed the was passed by Congress in May.
California passed a law in 2022 requiring all new vehicles sold in the state to be "zero emissions" pollutants by 2035.
California, AFP recalled, has the largest number of electric vehicles in the country and has benefited for more than half a century from exemptions allowing it to set stricter environmental standards than federal law.
Newsom's response
"Trump’s all-out assault on California continues, and this time he’s destroying our public health and America’s global competitiveness in the process," Newsom said.

I’m filing a lawsuit against President Trump after he signed illegal resolutions to target California’s clean air policies.— Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 12, 2025
Trump’s all-out assault on California continues, and this time he’s destroying our public health and America’s global competitiveness in the process. pic.twitter.com/L1XeGSVZU8