Trump signs bill blocking California's gasoline-powered vehicles ban

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a bill blocking a California rule that sought to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The resolution he signed the was passed by Congress in May.

California passed a law in 2022 requiring all new vehicles sold in the state to be "zero emissions" pollutants by 2035.

California, AFP recalled, has the largest number of electric vehicles in the country and has benefited for more than half a century from exemptions allowing it to set stricter environmental standards than federal law.