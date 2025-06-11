US Embassy in Iraq prepares for partial evacuation after Tehran threat to attack US bases

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de junio, 2025

The United States is organizing a partial evacuation of its embassy in Baghdad and has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from several locations in the Middle East due to growing security risks in the region, according to reports from Reuters.

"The State Department regularly reviews American personnel abroad and this decision was made as a result of a recent review," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told the news outlet.

The news agency also notes that President Donald Trump was aware of the move.

For his part, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Iran would retaliate against U.S. bases in the region if the nuclear talks fail.

"Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don't come to fruition. If a conflict is imposed on us... all US bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them in host countries."

Trump hours earlier expressed lack of confidence in Tehran agreeing to stop uranium enrichment and about it shutting down its nuclear program, the Republican leader noted, "I don't know. I did think so, and I'm getting less and less confident about it.”

Trump casts doubt on the nuclear deal with Iran:



“I don’t know. I did think so, and I’m getting more and more less confident about it” pic.twitter.com/LGkNGetlUx — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) June 11, 2025

U.S. military presence



The United States maintains a military presence in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

For his part, the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, authorized the voluntary departure of military family members, mainly from Bahrain, where most of them reside.

In addition, the State Department is planning a "voluntary departure" of non-essential personnel from the embassy in Baghdad, preferably by commercial means, although the military is ready to intervene if necessary.

So far, no changes were reported in operations at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, nor evacuation orders for its embassy, which is operating normally.