Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump headlined an event at Fort Bragg commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Amid praise for service members and some historical passages, the president used the speech to refer to the protests in Los Angeles, assuring that he will "liberate" the city from violence. He remarked that this will happen "quickly."

Los Angeles has been suffering from violent demonstrations for several days now. According to local authorities, thousands of people continue to participate in the protests against the immigration policy of the White House.

In North Carolina, Trump anticipated that the city would be "liberated" in the not-too-distant future: "Very simply, we will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again. It's happening very quickly."

In turn, he lashed out at the state of the city, placing the blame squarely on Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass.

"Within the span of a few decades, Los Angeles has gone from being one of the cleanest, safest, and most beautiful cities on earth to being a trash heap with entire neighborhoods under the control of transnational gangs and criminal networks. It's horrible what's happened so quickly," the Republican said.

About Newsom and Bass, he added that both are "engaged in this deliberate attempt to override federal law and aid the occupation of the city by criminal invaders."

In addition, he highlighted the work of federal forces, which were sent to protect both federal agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

"Not only are these service members defending the honor citizens of California. They're also defending our republic itself. And they are heroes. They're in there. They're heroes. They're fighting for us. They're stopping an invasion just like you'd stop an invasion. (...) I want to applaud the courage and the strength of the incredible troops who are right now standing guard to protect federal property and personnel and uphold the supremacy of federal law. That's what they're doing," he continued.

In Maryland, where he mobilized after leading the event in North Carolina, the president emphasized that federal forces will stay in Los Angeles until peace is restored to the streets: "just want to see peace. If there's peace, we get out. If there's even a chance of no peace, we stay there until there's peace."