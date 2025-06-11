Republican congressmen subpoena former Biden aides as part of investigation into former president's mental health

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de junio, 2025

The House Oversight Committee cited several aides to former President Joe Biden for voluntary transcribed interviews as part of an investigation into a possible cover-up of the ex-president's mental health condition.

The investigation is headed by Congressman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican and chairman of the committee, who said Congress cannot ignore the possibility that top White House officials may have helped conceal for months - or even years - the president's alleged inability to perform his duties.

Appointments already scheduled

Four members of Biden's close team already have dates to testify. Former National Policy Council director Neera Tanden will be interviewed on June 24, followed by Anthony Bernal, a former Biden aide and former senior adviser to the first lady, on June 26. For the following month, Ashley Williams, former deputy director of Oval Office Operations, is set to testify on July 11, and Annie Tomasini, former deputy chief of staff, on July 18.

In addition, Kevin O'Connor, Biden's White House physician, was subpoenaed to appear on June 27 after receiving a formal subpoena from the committee. Comer also sent letters to other top aides, including former chief of staff Ron Klain, senior adviser Anita Dunn, former counsel Steve Ricchetti and advisers Michael Donilon and Bruce Reed, requesting their testimony as well.

Possible coordinated strategy

The committee seeks to determine whether there was an organized strategy to conceal any deterioration in the former president's health, which, if proven, could have legislative consequences. "The scope of your responsibilities — both official and otherwise — and personal interactions within the Oval Office cannot go without investigation," Comer wrote in his letter to Klain.