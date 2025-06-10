Newsom asks Justice to block military action in LA

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de junio, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom asked the courts to urgently block the deployment of military troops in Los Angeles ordered by President the Donald Trump amid violent protests in the state.

"I just filed an emergency motion to block Trump’s illegal deployment of Marines and National Guard in Los Angeles," the governor said in a brief statement posted on X.

"Trump is turning the U.S. military against American citizens," the Democrat added.

The governor's decision came after reports that the Department of Defense deployed 700 Marines to assist local authorities. Amid public back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom, CNN confirmed the dispatch of the Marines to protect federal buildings and personnel.

According to a statement released by the Department of Defense on Sunday, the Marines were "prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the [Defense Department’s] protection of federal property and personnel efforts."