Trump asks Congressional Republicans to pass his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" before the Fourth of July

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de junio, 2025

The US president, Donald Trump, published a lengthy message on his Truth Social account on Monday, in which he publicly urged the country's Congress to quickly pass his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" and deliver it "before the Fourth of JULY," arguing that it will bring countless benefits to the United States and even reverse the damage done by the administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden. "Passing THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL is a Historic Opportunity to turn our Country around after four disastrous years under Joe Biden. We will take a massive step to balancing our Budget by enacting the largest mandatory Spending Cut, EVER, and Americans will get to keep more of their money with the largest Tax Cut, EVER, and no longer taxing Tips, Overtime, or Social Security for Seniors — Something 80 Million Voters supported in November.," Trump tweeted.

The bill, through which both Trump and many MAGA faction figures have guaranteed the solution to several of the most sensitive problems currently facing the United States, has met fierce opposition not only from Democrats but also from several Republican leaders who have explained that this legislative package will have to include several substantial changes to have their support.

A blow against the "Green New Scam"

Elsewhere in his release, the Republican leader stressed that his bill will revitalize the energy sector and allow the deportation of millions of illegal immigrants. "It will unleash American Energy by expediting permitting for Energy, and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It will make American Air Travel GREAT AGAIN by purchasing the final Air Traffic Control System. We will secure our skies from our adversaries by building The Golden Dome, and secure our Border by building more of our Wall, and supercharging the deportation of the millions of Criminal Illegals Joe Biden to walk right into our Country," Trump stressed.

Finally, the U.S. president assured that his legislative package will repeal the Democrats' notorious "Green New Scam" and called on Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives to get the bill to his desk by July 4. "It will kick millions of Illegals off Medicaid, and make sure SNAP is focused on Americans ONLY! It will also restore Choice and Affordability for Car purchases by REPEALING Biden’s EV Mandate, and all of the GREEN NEW SCAM Tax Credits and Spending. THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL also protects our beautiful children by stopping funding for sick sex changes for minors. With the Senate coming back to Washington today, I call on all of my Republican friends in the Senate and House to work as fast as they can to get this Bill to MY DESK before the Fourth of JULY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the Republican leader noted.