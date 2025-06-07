Musk deletes posts linking Trump to Epstein

Published by Santiago Ospital 7 de junio, 2025

Elon Musk deleted a series of tweets in which he accused Donald Trump of appearing in the Epstein files. Both the first post in which he made the accusation and one from hours ago are no longer available on X.

Investor James Fishback, to whom Musk had responded on his social network by saying that he would only apologize to Trump once the information about Jeffrey Epstein is released, emphasized the removal of the "slanderous tweets about the President" as a "good first step." "Next up: full-throated apology to Trump and his family," he opined, sharing an image of the deleted posts:

The until-recently-former government advisor began launching criticism of the administration over its mega-budget bill, dubbed "Big, Beautiful Bill." Criticism from the world's richest man escalated in frequency and severity, until he accused the White House of withholding information about the now deceased sex offender to protect Trump:

"That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

Following reports that the two would talk by phone on Friday, Trump clarified that same day that he was "not particularly" interested in dialogue with Musk. The recent deletion of the accusatory posts, however, reignited speculation about a possible truce. At the moment, neither have confirmed or denied these rumors.

Also on Friday, the president accused his top donor in the last election of having "lost his mind" and said he would "take a look" at Musk's companies' government contracts:

For his part, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX insisted on the need to create a new political party.