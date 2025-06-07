"The America Party": Elon Musk insisted on the creation of a new political force in the U.S.

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de junio, 2025

The South African tycoon Elon Musk insisted Friday on the necessity of creating a new political party in the United Statesafter assuring on his X account - a company he owns - that a survey proposed by him on that social network determined that 80% of respondents wanted the creation of another party, adding that it was necessary since it would represent 80% of Americans who were in the political center. "The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate," Musk commented on his X account.

After publishing this tweet, Musk published another one in which he only wrote "The America Party", implying that this would be the name of the political party he would create, after a survey on which several journalists and political commentators highlighted its inconsequentiality. However, even if it is unknown whether Musk will finally decide to undertake the task of creating a new political party in the country, what is certain is that the results of his poll were remarkable not only for the 80% who voted in favor, but for the fact that in total almost six million users voted.

Musk has publicly called for Republican support.

Musk's recent publications on the need for a new political party come in the wake of shis recent public rift with U.S. President Donald Trump, about whom he has poured numerous accusations and outrageous messages. Musk even apulled members of the Republican Party to support his proposalto create a new political party, regardless of the fact that, throughout history, the "third" parties that have been created have failed to achieve remarkable results. "Oh and some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years," Musk commented.

Musk's message immediately attracted the approval of billionaire Mark Cuban, who voiced his support by sharing the poll by writing three check marks of approval. The post was eventually shared byentrepreneur Andrew Yang, who ran for president in 2020 and later founded the Forward Party.