Elon Musk claims that he will only apologize to Trump once all the Jeffrey Epstein files are released

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de junio, 2025

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk stated publicly on Friday that he would only consider apologizing to U.S. President Donald Trump for his recent controversial remarks and actions once all documents related to the case of convicted sex offender and former financier Jeffrey Epstein are released. Musk, who owns the social media platform X, made this statement in response to a tweet from investor James Fishback, who accused him of personally attacking the Republican leader and called for a public apology.

"Elon, Keep tweeting about your “new political party” and Japanese fertility rates all you want. You owe President Trump a full-throated apology, and every hour you delay, it’ll make an eventual apology less sincere. You can substantively disagree with the President on policy, but you should not have baselessly and personally attacked him," Fishback wrote to Musk via X. "What’s the apology for exactly? I will apologize profusely as soon as there is a full dump of the Epstein files," the South African billionaire replied.

A serious accusation

Musk's response stems from a serious accusation he made against President Trump on X, alleging without evidence that the former president is named in unreleased documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Many interpreted this as not just a definitive break between the two figures, but as the escalation of an increasingly public and bitter feud. The accusation came in a controversial tweet from Musk, in which he wrote: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Amid the growing controversy, David Schoen—Jeffrey Epstein’s former defense attorney—responded on X, stating that Epstein had no information implicating Donald Trump in his criminal activities. “I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein's defense as his criminal lawyer nine months before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that I had no information that would harm President Trump. I specifically asked him!" Schoen posted.