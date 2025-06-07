Elon Musk claims that he will only apologize to Trump once all the Jeffrey Epstein files are released
The owner of X shared his stance on the platform in response to a tweet from investor James Fishback, who accused Musk of personally attacking the Republican president and called for a public apology.
South African-born billionaire Elon Musk stated publicly on Friday that he would only consider apologizing to U.S. President Donald Trump for his recent controversial remarks and actions once all documents related to the case of convicted sex offender and former financier Jeffrey Epstein are released. Musk, who owns the social media platform X, made this statement in response to a tweet from investor James Fishback, who accused him of personally attacking the Republican leader and called for a public apology.
"Elon, Keep tweeting about your “new political party” and Japanese fertility rates all you want. You owe President Trump a full-throated apology, and every hour you delay, it’ll make an eventual apology less sincere. You can substantively disagree with the President on policy, but you should not have baselessly and personally attacked him," Fishback wrote to Musk via X. "What’s the apology for exactly? I will apologize profusely as soon as there is a full dump of the Epstein files," the South African billionaire replied.
A serious accusation
Musk's response stems from a serious accusation he made against President Trump on X, alleging without evidence that the former president is named in unreleased documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Many interpreted this as not just a definitive break between the two figures, but as the escalation of an increasingly public and bitter feud. The accusation came in a controversial tweet from Musk, in which he wrote: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”
Amid the growing controversy, David Schoen—Jeffrey Epstein’s former defense attorney—responded on X, stating that Epstein had no information implicating Donald Trump in his criminal activities. “I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein's defense as his criminal lawyer nine months before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that I had no information that would harm President Trump. I specifically asked him!" Schoen posted.
When will this feud end?
Another indication of the deepening rift came when Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, dismissed the idea of reconciling with Musk. When asked if he planned to speak with the tech mogul—who until recently held an advisory role in the administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency—Trump replied that he wasn’t “thinking” about Musk, adding only: “I hope he does well with Tesla.”
The president’s remarks came just one day after Politico reported that a call between the two men was scheduled for Friday, with the goal of resolving their dispute. Trump’s dismissive tone, however, suggested any such reconciliation remains far off.