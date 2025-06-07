Trump says government will "take a look" at contracts with Elon Musk

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 6 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump sent a message Friday to Elon Musk: his administration is ready to "take a look" at active contracts between the federal government and the tycoon's companies.

Before boarding Air Force One, the president was specifically asked about some of Musk's government contracts and whether he is considering reevaluating them.

"Well, we'll take a look at everything," Trump replied. "He gets a lot of subsidy, so we'll take a look at that. Only if it's fair, only if it's fair for him and for the country, I would certainly think about it. But it has to be fair."

Trump's remarks come just a day after the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and X exploded at the president over the push for the "Big, Beautiful" bill and the White House's decision to overturn the nomination of Jared Isaacman - an ally of the SpaceX chief - to head NASA.

Since Musk capped his days as a "special employee" of the federal government, criticism of Trump mounted, calling the president's mega bill "abominable" and "disappointing."

The criticism went further, with Musk taking direct aim at congressional Republicans who back Trump and the "Big, Beautiful" bill, even threatening to fund political campaigns against those lawmakers who vote in favor of the bill just a year before the midterms.

In that context, Trump on Thursday warned Musk, explaining that the "easiest way" to save billions of dollars for the government budget is by ending "Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts."

Musk then said SpaceX will "begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," however, he retracted this hours later.

Despite Trump's threats, the president said he "wishes the best" to the mogul.

"What's your view on Elon Musk as of today? I mean, have you heard from him at all?" a reporter asked.

"Honestly, I've been so busy working on China, working on Russia, working on Iran, working on so many...," Trump said. "I'm not thinking about him right now. I just wish him well."