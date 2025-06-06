Trump 'not particularly' interested in talking to Musk: He ‘lost his mind’
The White House has confirmed that the president does not intend to speak to Musk today.
Following Thursday's heated dispute between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Politico reported that the two had scheduled a call on Friday to end their conflict.
Despite high expectations, Trump said Friday that he is "not particularly" interested in talking to Musk.
During a conversation with ABC News, the president was asked about the scheduled call with Musk later in the day.
"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" he asked, saying he was "not particularly" interested in talking to the mogul at this time.
According to ABC News, Trump was remarkably unconcerned about the dispute, as if it wasn't about the most important thing that happened Thursday.
The White House confirmed Friday to the BBC that Trump has no intention of talking Musk.
Trump in the Epstein files?
In a post on X, the businessman claimed that the president appears in the files on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and suggested that's the reason those documents have not been made public.
"Time to drop the really big bomb: [Donald Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" the mogul wrote.
Among the comments, one user proposed that Trump be impeached and replaced by J.D. Vance. Musk backed up the suggestion bluntly with a resounding, "Yes."
