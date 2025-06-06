Trump 'not particularly' interested in talking to Musk: He ‘lost his mind’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de junio, 2025

Following Thursday's heated dispute between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Politico reported that the two had scheduled a call on Friday to end their conflict.

Despite high expectations, Trump said Friday that he is "not particularly" interested in talking to Musk.

During a conversation with ABC News, the president was asked about the scheduled call with Musk later in the day.

"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" he asked, saying he was "not particularly" interested in talking to the mogul at this time.

According to ABC News, Trump was remarkably unconcerned about the dispute, as if it wasn't about the most important thing that happened Thursday.

The White House confirmed Friday to the BBC that Trump has no intention of talking Musk.