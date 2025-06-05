Trump and Musk's relationship on the verge of falling apart? President loses patience with mogul over criticism of his "Big, Beautiful Bill"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de junio, 2025

The relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is increasingly strained as the Tesla owner attacks the "great, wonderful" tax bill pushed by Republicans and the president, who is apparently losing patience with the tycoon in private.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the tension between Musk and Trump is not only over the push for the spending megalevy but also over the White House's decision to rescind the nomination of Jared Isaacman - an ally of SpaceX—to lead NASA.

According to various reports, Musk privately expressed his disappointment and anger that Isaacman was not chosen to lead NASA, arguing that he donated hundreds of millions to the Republican front-runner's campaign and even risked his reputation to back the Trump Administration.

In fact, just after the withdrawal of the NASA nomination, Musk defended Isaacman in a post on X: "It's rare to find someone so competent and so good-hearted."

In the other corner, Trump and his advisers are confounded by Musk's relentless attacks on fiscal "Big, Beautiful Bill," especially after he collaborated with them while leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for a 130-day stint.

"Trump's team of advisers also didn't expect this attack from Musk," the WSJ reported.

Musk's criticism of the fiscal megaproject began even before his term as a "special employee" of the federal government was up. However, at the time, the criticisms were underhanded and then went 'in crescendo' to the point where Musk branded the legislation as "abominable."

Now on 'X,' Musk continued his criticism with several posts against the bill, including a meme of the movie 'Kill Bill' and several tweets against the legislation, including a post quoting Republican Sen. Rand Paul.

"This spending bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history! It is the Debt Slavery Bill," Musk said.

The Tesla mogul also urged his millions of followers to call their senators or congressmen to boycott the "Big, Beautiful Bill."

"Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BIL," the mogul tweeted.

This spending bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history!



It is the Debt Slavery Bill. https://t.co/7EEyUEha1q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

In the wake of the criticism, various members of the Republican Party began publicly questioning Musk.

For example, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday that he was taken aback by the mogul's attacks on the "Big, Beautiful Bill," explaining that he had spoken with him on Monday, detailing the savings, necessary policy measures, and tax revenue the package would generate.

“We had a great, very friendly, very fruitful conversation together," Johnson said at his weekly conference. “Twenty-four hours later, he does a 180 and he comes out against the bill. And it surprised me, frankly.”

In addition, privately, the Republican Party erupted against Musk for his outspoken criticism.

According to Axios, even several lawmakers stated that GOP members' unease against Musk has been coming for months.

"He's a complete joke. He had no idea what the f*** he was doing, whatsoever," one Republican congressman said on condition of anonymity. "Nobody really wanted him here. We couldn't wait to get rid of him."

Likewise, a second lawmaker questioned Musk's stance and pointed to a double standard, recalling that one of his companies, Tesla, as an electric vehicle manufacturer, directly benefits from the tax credits that the bill seeks to eliminate.

"Some of the things he's advocating for now serve his own purpose. So I guess he's now lobbying just like everybody else," another congressman said.