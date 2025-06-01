Trump seeks new profile for NASA and withdraws his nominee Jared Isaacman

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de mayo, 2025

The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump will withdraw the nomination of tech entrepreneur and commercial astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator, just days before the Senate votes on his nomination.

"It’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda, and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon," an administration spokesman told .

An appointment with prior Senate backing

Isaacman, founder of payment processing company Shift4, had been announced in December as Trump's pick to lead the space agency. In April, he appeared before the Senate as part of the confirmation process and managed to advance with a 19-9 favorable vote in committee. The full Senate was scheduled to vote on his confirmation in the coming days.

However, the White House offered no immediate details on the reasons behind the withdrawal of his nomination.

Tensions over space vision While Isaacman has been a leading figure in the new era of private space tourism and exploration, his vision did not entirely coincide with that of other key players in the sector. During his Senate hearing, he expressed that his focus would be on a manned return to the Moon, which contrasted with Elon Musk's, his partner at SpaceX, bid to reach Mars as a priority. "I’d like nothing more than to see … Americans walking on the moon," he stated at the time.



Isaacman's departure from the confirmation process marks another adjustment in an administration seeking to entrench its control in key areas of the federal government, including space policy. Now, all eyes are on who will be Trump's next nominee to lead NASA.