Tulsa mayor unveils $105 million reparations package for the 1921 Race Massacre

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de junio, 2025

Tulsa’s first Black mayor, Monroe Nichols, announced Sunday a $105 million reparations package in response to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — the first large-scale initiative of its kind aimed at addressing the historic tragedy’s lasting impact.

"This is a critical step to help to unify Tulsans and heal the wounds that for so long prevented generations of our neighbors from being able to recover from the Race Massacre," Nichols said in a statement released by the city's official website.

The local government emphasized that the initiative aims to "repair" past harm while "invest[ing] in justice, opportunity, and dignity."

The Democratic mayor’s plan calls for the creation of the Greenwood Trust, with a goal of securing $105 million in assets—most of which are expected to be secured or committed by June 1, 2026. These assets may include property transfers to the trust, philanthropic donations, and public funding.

The city noted that the trust would include a privately funded executive director, as well as a board of directors and an advisory council to oversee and manage its day-to-day operations.

The city indicated that part of the trust's focus will be: Housing Fund – $24 million:

This fund will support residents of Greenwood and North Tulsa by implementing community-driven recommendations focused on housing and homeownership for survivors of the Racial Massacre and their descendants.



Cultural Preservation Fund – $60 million:

Allocated to improve historic buildings, reduce deterioration, and support the implementation of key elements of the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood Master Plan.



Legacy Fund – $21 million:

Dedicated to developing trust land and acquiring property for the benefit of Racial Massacre survivors and their descendants. A portion of the fund will establish a scholarship program to enhance educational opportunities for Tulsa’s children. Another portion will provide grants to small businesses and organizations to promote economic development in North Tulsa and the Greenwood Historic District.

Other similar efforts

This is not the first time reparations have been proposed for the city. In 2023, an Oklahoma judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking compensation for the 1921 racial massacre. Judge Caroline Wall rejected the suit, which aimed to hold the city and others accountable for the destruction of Greenwood.