DeSantis takes aim at congressional Republicans for not moving forward with DOGE cuts: "A betrayal of the voters"

Ron DeSantis took aim at congressional Republicans for not moving forward with cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As the Senate debates Donald Trump's megabill, the Florida governor assured that, for now, the "swamp" is winning the battle.

DeSantis expressed his frustration at a press conference, in which he praised the work of Elon Musk and criticized Congress for not reflecting his effort.

"We have a Republican congress, and to this day, we're at the end of May, past Memorial Day, and not one cent in DOGE cuts has been implemented by the Congress!" the governor expressed, adding that this is one of the reasons why there should be a new amendment requiring the budget to be balanced.

"Elon Musk took massive incoming — including attacks on his companies as well as personal smears — to lead the effort on DOGE. He became public enemy #1 of legacy media around the world. To see Republicans in Congress cast aside any meaningful spending reductions (and, in fact, fully fund things like USAID) is demoralizing and represents a betrayal of the voters who elected them," the Republican continued on his X account.

DeSantis' statements accompany the sentiment of several members of Congress, who recently demanded more action on spending cuts in Washington, DC.

While first backing President Trump, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) remarked that they are waiting on the White House to move forward.

"Congress can’t cut spending through DOGE without the President sending a formal “rescission” bill. That’s the law. It only takes a simple majority to pass—but so far, no bill has been sent. In this case, Congress is waiting on the White House," the Kentucky Republican noted on social media.

"For over a month, we’ve heard rumors of a $9B rescission—$8B in foreign aid, $1B from NPR. But it never happened, mainly because weak Republicans threatened to vote no. $9B is a rounding error, but it’s something. Caving to big-spending Republicans is business as usual for GOP leadership," he added.

Congressman Dave Taylor (R-OH) was the last to comment on the need to codify the DOGE's proposed changes: "It’s time for Congress to do our part. We must actively codify DOGE’s findings to ensure the responsible use of taxpayer dollars & the efficiency of our federal government."