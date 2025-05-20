For the first time in history, Miami-Dade County has more registered Republicans than registered Democrats

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de mayo, 2025

For the first time in history, Miami-Dade County in Florida has more registered Republicans than Democrats. The data continues to confirm the marked shift toward the Republican Party that the Sunshine State began after the victories of Ron DeSantis in 2018 and Donald Trump in 2020.

As reported by Florida Voice News, as of Monday morning, the county registered 464,370 Republicans and 440,790 Democrats, who are now also outnumbered by the "other" category, which has 460,783 voters and includes those with no party affiliation or registered to minor parties.

"“Miami-Dade County has completed its off-year voter roll maintenance, and this morning, it shed 172,747 voters from its active rolls," Michael Pruser, director of data science at Decision Desk HQ, said of the move.

"The change netted Republicans more than 38,000 voters compared to Democrats, and the county has now flipped to Republican by registration. Today marks Republicans’ first-ever lead in voter registration in Miami-Dade," he added.

These numbers mirror the statewide trend. In 2021, the Florida Department of State reported there were 5,290,465 registered Democrats, still more than the 5,185,744 Republicans. Four years later, the figure shows 5,578,457 Republicans versus 4,329,271 Democrats.

In the last presidential election, Trump became the first Republican to win Miami-Dade since George H.W. Bush in 1988. With this county painted red, 59 of Florida's 67 counties now have more registered Republicans.

"A decade ago Miami-Dade county was a deep blue county with hundreds of thousands more registered Democrats than Republicans. Today, the county — with more than 2.8 million people — has a Republican voter registration advantage. Nobody would have predicted this ten years ago," celebrated Governor DeSantis once the data was released.

The popular governor will not be eligible for a third consecutive term in 2026, although it is expected that the Republican Party will not experience major difficulties in winning the election. So far, the only Republican candidate of weight in the race is Congressman Byron Donalds, who already has the endorsement of President Trump. However, the decision of the state's first lady, Casey DeSantis, who for now leads in many polls, is still awaited.

Indeed, the last federal election with Democratic triumph took place in 2012, when Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney in the presidential election and Senator Bill Nelson did the same against Connie Mack IV.

On the state side, the last Democrat to hold elected office was Nikki Fried, commissioner of agriculture from 2019 to 2023.