El Funky, a well-known pro-Trump Cuban rapper, is close to being deported: ‘For me it would be suicide’

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de mayo, 2025

Eliécer Márquez Duany, better known as El Funky, is a renowned Cuban rapper who participated in the song "Patria y Vida." He was recently in the news given that he is going through a delicate immigration situation. According to what he revealed in an interview with the program Destino Tolk, he received an official notice to leave the United States within 30 days. Otherwise, he would be deported to his country, where he is expected to face problems with the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime.

According to what he confessed, Duany arrived in the United States on a six-month visa thanks to an invitation letter, remaining in the country since then to try to regularize his situation. He took direct aim at his former attorney, who never attempted to enter his case as one of political asylum. "I am a real political asylum case, but I was never made an asylum case," he emphasized in the aforementioned interview.

"After his residency application under the CAA was denied earlier this month — no reason was given — he hired a new immigration attorney and is now rushing to file an asylum claim," Politico said about the case.

In early May, authorities denied his application for residency under the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act, which was enacted by President Lyndon Johnson to give special treatment to Cuban nationals who came to the country fleeing Fidel Castro's communist regime.

"I get this notice where I have to leave the country in 30 days; if I don't, I'm going to be deported. That, of course, puts me on high alert," the singer expressed, also acknowledging the danger he could face in Cuba. "That for me would be suicide. It's putting myself in the hands of the enemy," he added.

"I know there is going to be immense control...they would wait for me to stick my head out to fabricate a charge or a crime," he continued. The artist also remarked that the Cuban regime invented a "fake crime in his country" involving him, further complicating his situation before the U.S. authorities.

Politically speaking, El Funky showed his sympathy for Donald Trump during the last presidential election. "If I could vote, I would have voted for Trump. He is the strongest president when it comes to Cuba," he stated in the past.

However, he responded as follows when asked about the current president's actions, "There are probably too many people here. I understand trying to get rid of those who should not be here. But Trump should look at each case individually."

"Funky deserves the full protection of U.S. immigration law"

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) came to the Cuban artist’s defense, arguing that he should be able to continue his life in the United States.

"El Funky is a political refugee who deserves the full protection of U.S. immigration law. We are working with the USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) to ensure they understand the serious risk of torture and political persecution he faces if returned to Cuba," she told Politico.