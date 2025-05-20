Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the first charter flight of the Trump Administration's self-deportation project
The flight, which transferred 64 citizens from Colombia and Honduras to their home countries, marked the beginning of this initiative, DHS said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted its first charter flight for undocumented immigrants who opted for "self-deportation" voluntarily as part of a new program offering a $1,000 stipend to those who leave the country on their own.
The secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, shared the news on her X account:
"Today, @DHSgov conducted its first Project Homecoming charter flight of 64 individuals who voluntarily chose to self-deport to their home counties of Honduras and Colombia. If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way."
“This was a voluntary charter flight, not an ICE enforcement operation,” DHS clarified, differentiating it from the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Participants received the same benefits offered to those who self-deport through the CBP Home application, including travel assistance, payment of $1,000, and the ability to legally return to the United States in the future, provided they meet legal requirements.
The Homecoming program
According to DHS, migrants who opt into this program have approximately three weeks to arrange their affairs before leaving the country.