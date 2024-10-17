Dave McCormick and the keys to winning in Pennsylvania

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Dave McCormick is a businessman and graduate of the United States Military Academy (West Point) running for the Senate seat from Pennsylvania. In his second senatorial campaign, he will seek to defeat Democrat Bob Casey, who has been in Washington for 18 years. In an interview with VOZ, he assured that his rival was "too weak" and explained the importance of the presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

In his business career, McCormick served as co-CEO and CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest investment management firms.

He also briefly spent time in the George W. Bush administration, first as under secretary of commerce for industry and security, then serving as under secretary of the treasury for international affairs.

In 2022, he ran for the Senate but was defeated in the Republican primary by Mehmet Oz, who prevailed by less than a thousand votes out of more than a million cast. The open seat ultimately went to Democrat John Fetterman.

This time, he prevailed unopposed in the GOP primary, winning the endorsement of Trump and Steve Daines, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), who described McCormick as "the type of candidate who can win both a primary and a general election in one of the most competitive states in the country."

The Republican's opponent in the on Nov. 5 election will be Democrat Bob Casey, who came to the Senate in 2007 after wresting the seat from Rick Santorum. After nearly 18 years in the seat, McCormick described Casey as a "career politician" who is "too weak" to stand up to his party's "progressive agenda."

He also referred to the importance of fracking in Pennsylvania and the dangers of banning it, which was suggested by Harris nationally.

The full interview with Dave McCormick