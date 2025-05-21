Senate unanimously approves end to taxes on tips

Published by Israel Duro 21 de mayo, 2025

The Senate unanimously passed a bill to eliminate taxes on tips — a measure that sparked widespread debate during the campaign, with both candidates pledging to implement it. Donald Trump was the first to propose it in Nevada, soon followed by Kamala Harris, triggering a debate over whether her team had copied policy ideas from Trump’s platform.

Finally, it was the Democrats who will be able to hang the medal of being responsible for the elimination of this controversial tax, since it was the senator for Nevada of the Blue Party Jacky Rosen who brought the text to the floor. Although there was some doubt as to whether the Republicans would overturn the initiative, they finally opted to approve it via unanimous consent.

"I just want to say: This is great news for Nevada. This bill isn't everything, but it's going to provide immediate financial relief, while the Senate continues to work to reduce costs and find other avenues of relief for working families," Rosen noted.

"Political genius"

The senator noted during her floor speech that "Nevadans, our families, are being squeezed, and we need real relief. For some, many service and hospitality workers, tips are not an extra, it is part of their income that they use to make ends meet."

Immediately afterward, Republican Ted Cruz announced his support for the Democratic text, ruling out the possibility of overturning it in order to present a proposal of his own. The Texas congressman stressed that the paternity of the initiative corresponds to Trump during his campaign, which he described as a moment of "political genius."

"Here's the good news: With what we've just seen now, the certainty that we won't see any tip tax become the law of the land, I think, is very close to 100%."

The bill, No Tax on Tips Act, now moves to the House of Representatives where it could pass independently or be included within Trump's "Big, Wonderful Bill."