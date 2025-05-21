Nancy Mace takes a stand against voyeurism in the House of Representatives

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de mayo, 2025

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) on Tuesday displayed a photo she said showed her "nude silhouette," taken from a recording her ex-fiancé allegedly made without her consent.

Mace’s former partner, Patrick Bryant, categorically denied the allegations, calling them "false and outrageous" in a statement released an hour after the House hearing where the image was displayed.

Subcommittee hearing and controversial nude photo

The congresswoman shared the photo during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on "surveillance in private spaces." The hearing was part of a broader effort, led by her and other lawmakers on the panel, to push for stronger legal protections for victims of nonconsensual recordings and sexual misconduct.

After showing the image, Mace testified that Bryant had recorded and photographed her and other women while they were naked and recorded a "rape." She called his alleged actions "creepy" and "criminal."

She also reiterated her accusations against her ex-fiancé in a post on X, writing: "Today I will show my naked body in one of the videos that predator and rapist Patrick Bryant filmed of me and many other women. Without our knowledge. Without our permission. And without our consent."

She added that the video, from which the photo she displayed was taken, was secretly recorded by her ex-partner using a hidden camera, and that he kept it for more than three years without her knowledge.

The background of the conflict

Mace first accused Bryant and three other men of sexual abuse and other sex crimes during a speech in the House of Representatives in February.

In her speech, the Republican lawmaker claimed she had been a victim of sexual assault and publicly displayed the names and photos of the four men, with the word "PREDATORS" written in large letters on a poster. All four individuals have repeatedly denied her allegations.

Following the South Carolina lawmaker’s speech, a legal battle ensued after one of the men she named, Brian Musgrave, filed a defamation lawsuit against her. In turn, Mace filed a defamation suit in May against another of the accused, Eric Bowman.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has confirmed that Bryant, the politician’s ex, is under investigation, though it has not released further details about the nature of the inquiry.