Nancy Mace responds to trans' activist's death threats: "He seems like a really nice guy"

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace was the victim of multiple insults and threats -some of them death threats-for recently introducing a measure that would ban transgender women from accessing women's bathrooms in the Capitol.

Many of these threats come from radical trans activists who once celebrated such violent episodes as the multiple murders at Nashville's Covenant school (committed by a transsexual); or promoted a video game that simulated the murder of priests and feminists.

One such extreme and violent activist is the transgendered person known as 'Venuspeenis' (@venuspeenis), who used to be a man and now claims to be a woman and who starred in some chilling threats against Representative Mace herself as well as against other personalities who do not give in to the woke madness in its transsexual aspect, as is the case of the writer JK Rowling.

The Instagram user @Venuspeenis -whose account was suspended or deleted in the last hours-, threatened death to the author of Harry Potter and the Republican congresswoman in a disturbing video. In the publication, he fantasized, among other things, about approving the murder and slamming Mace's head against a bathroom floor.

Threats that Nancy Mace herself has taken with some humor. In response to a post by user @libsoftiktok, which showed a screenshot with the text "Prepare to die" next to a photo of the half-naked trans activist, the Republican representative responded, "He seems like a really nice guy."

"I will not allow a man to enter any private female space. End of story."

Mace's resolution, which was introduced Monday, would force Capitol Hill members and staff to use a bathroom, locker room or other personal space that corresponds with their biological sex.

However, a request as seemingly reasonable as the one introduced by the Republican representative has raised blisters. All because the measure comes just two weeks after Democrat Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender person elected to Congress. And, although the resolution doesn't even mention McBride, but instead talks about protecting the integrity, safety and privacy of women; the media immediately went after Nancy Mace.

Questioned about whether this was legislation aimed at a specific person, Mace noted that her intent is to protect women from the risk of rape or sexual assault in personal spaces.

I’m not going to allow biological men into women’s private spaces. I will stand in the brink and in the way of anyone on the radical left who thinks it’s okay for a penis to be in a woman’s locker room or a bathroom or a changing room. I’m a survivor of rape, I’m a survivor of sexual abuse, and I’m not gonna allow a man in any female private spaces. Period, end of story.” Nancy Mace

It remains to be seen whether the initiative will be put to a vote or whether Capitol Hill rules will be changed, but what is certain is that, with this step alone, America has turned a corner in the quest to come to its senses.