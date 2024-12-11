Trans Activist Arrested for Attacking Nancy Mace on Capitol Hill

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

A trans activist assaulted Rep. Nancy Mace on the Capitol grounds. The Republican reported the attack on her social networks.

Similarly, Mace detailed that she suffered damage to her wrist and arm. "I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine," Mace wrote on her X account.

Mace explained that the man was arrested by authorities. According to Fox 5, officers from the Housing Division and agents from the Threat Assessment Section located the suspect, who was identified as James McIntyre, 33, of Illinois.

The man was further charged with assaulting a government official.

"Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO," the Republican added.

This is not the first time Mace has been threatened. The representative was the victim of multiple insults and threats - some of them death threats - for recently introducing a measure that would ban born men who claim to be women from accessing women's restrooms on Capitol Hill.