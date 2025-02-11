Video: Rep. Nancy Mace accuses her ex-fiancé and three business associates of sexually abusing her and a dozen other women

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

Congresswoman Nancy Mace, speaking in the House of Representatives, accused her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant and three of his business associates of committing "depraved" sex crimes against her and a dozen other women, including minors. She alleged acts of rape, voyeurism, and other offenses, documented in more than 10,000 videos and other photographic evidence found on the cell phone of what may have been her husband.

A fortuitous discovery

Mace explained that she accidentally discovered the images and was horrified by their contents. She then transferred them to the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, whom she accused of failing to conduct a thorough investigation.

"I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable — we are talking about rape, nonconsensual photos, nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated exploitation of women and girls in my district. Today you will hear about the depraved men behind these gutless, evil acts. These men didn’t just harm their victims; they recorded their depravity as if it were a badge of honor."

The lawmaker stated that she discovered the images in November 2023, which included non-consensual recordings of "female employees, wives of male employees, girlfriends and other women who very clearly didn’t know their private parts were being filmed or photographed." Mace also noted finding "up-skirt photos" of at least one underage girl who was the daughter of a business associate.

"I had to tell a woman that she'd been raped, and she didn't even know it"

The most difficult moment for Mace was when "I had to tell a woman that she’d been raped, and she didn’t even know it." This occurred after she viewed a video in which Bryant himself and one of his business partners allegedly recorded a third party sexually assaulting an "incapacitated" woman.

"She had no idea because she was incapacitated at the time of the rape. I knew she had been raped because I accidentally found the video of her being raped. The two of them, the three of them business partners, the two of them had their phones out just like this. Filming her as she was being raped. And she was completely laid out. There was no movement. There was no life. I couldn’t even tell if this young woman was alive," she said.

Assault, threats, and a year of constantly changing addresses

Mace also recounted how she discovered the photos in 2023, after unexpectedly coming access her ex-fiancé's profile on a dating app after gaining access to his cell phone. While searching the device, Mace found a video of herself "naked" and "unaware she was being filmed." Recalling the moment, Mace said, "I turned up the volume to hear if there was audio. I heard my voice. I zoomed in on the video. The woman was me."

The congresswoman added that Bryant "physically assaulted her," forcing her to leave her home and "go into hiding" for a month. She lived with friends and changed addresses at least four times in a single year. Mace also alleged that several of her ex's associates attempted to intimidate her to prevent the images from coming to light.

"I still have the mark Patrick Bryant made on me. Instead of seeing this mark as a scar, I see this scar as the mark of a free woman; free from a monster. This is not a story about bitter ex-girlfriends ... or consensual sex tapes, there are plenty of those. I don't care what two adults agree to do. That's the definition of freedom. This is a story about predators hunting women for sport."

Bryant denies allegations in 'The New York Times'

Bryant strongly denied the allegations in a statement to The New York Times: "I categorically deny these allegations. I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name."

The aforementioned newspaper reported on Mace's complaint, highlighting in the subheading that "the South Carolina Republican used her floor privileges to lodge shocking accusations against her former fiancé and three other men."