Mike Johnson optimistic about Trump's mega-bill: "We're almost there"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de mayo, 2025

Mike Johnson showed his optimism with the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," the mega-bill with much of Donald Trump's agenda. After a few weeks of stalling, the legislation made it past a key vote in the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives and nears a floor vote. In turn, and with the aim of ironing out the differences, Johnson scheduled a new meeting with the moderates.

In the midst of negotiations, Johnson has a deadline of Memorial Day (Monday, May 26) to have the text approved.

"We’re almost there, and I’m very optimistic that we will find the right equilibrium point to get this bill delivered. It’s going to be a big thing for the country," the House speaker said as he entered Congress, anticipating that the 1,100-plus-page bill "is going to be a great thing for the country."

On the still existing friction between moderate blue-state Republicans and fiscal hawks, Johnson advanced that he hopes to have a consensus on the changes before a vote in the Rules Committee, which is due early Monday.

"None of that has been ultimately and finally decided because, as everyone knows around here, we have to build consensus around all those ideas. We’re going to have a lot of discussion among the conference over the next 48 hours, and that’s all part of it. All I can say is, Stay tuned," he added.

To unlock negotiations, Johnson met again with moderate Republicans on Monday night.