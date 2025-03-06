Congressional Republicans cornered Democratic mayors on sanctuary cities: 'They violated their oath'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

Four Democratic mayors took on Republicans on the House Oversight Committee to defend their "sanctuary cities" policies. Eric Adams of New York, Mike Johnston of Denver, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Michelle Wu of Boston appeared on Capitol Hill, arguing that their handling of the immigration crisis benefited their cities.

The hearing took place Wednesday and basically rested on Republicans accusing these mayors of increasing crime with their policies, accusing them of putting themselves ahead of federal law. One of them was Gary Palmer (R-AL), who even slipped in the idea that these Democratic mayors have committed crimes.

"Every crime that is committed by someone that is in our country illegally is a crime that could have been prevented. These mayors of sanctuary cities violated their oath of office by illegally providing sanctuary to criminals," the Alabama congressman said.

He was joined by Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who was a bit more vocal in referring to a possible federal investigation. "As soon as I leave here, these will be going over to (Attorney General) Pam Bondi. ’m not doing that in an effort to bully you guys, but I do believe your policies are hurting the American people," Luna said.

"I don't think you are bad people, but I think you are ideologically wrong," added the Republican recently appointed to head the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, a new working group dedicated to declassifying federal secrets.

James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said such policies endanger "American communities and federal immigration agents." "Sanctuary cities make us all less safe and are a public safety nightmare," he added.

For Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the mayors are responsible for treason by "providing aid and comfort to America's enemies."

The Democratic defense

Wu's responses, as mayor of Boston, were the most commented on social media. The Democrat assured that her city is the "safest" in the country, adding that the current law helps authorities solve crimes quickly. She argued that residents can call 911 or cooperate with investigations without worrying about their immigration status.

According to her, because her city does not ask about immigration status when providing services, it builds trust with residents. "A city that has fear is not a safe city. A land governed by fear is not a land of freedom," she added.

In turn, the mayors used the strategy of returning responsibility to Congress. They did so when asked by a Democratic congressman, Stephen Lynch (D-MA), how they could reconcile federal law with their own statuses without compromising that balance.

"The mayors had few, if any, answers. Instead, they threw them back at Republican lawmakers, even imploring Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill," Politico noted.

However, the most viral exchange of the hearing was between Wu and Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who pressed her on the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration laws and their supremacy over local statutes.

“Respectfully, congressman, you could pass bipartisan legislation and that would be comprehensive immigration law. The false narrative is that immigrants in general are criminals, or immigrants in general cause all sorts of danger and harm. That is actually what is undermining safety in our communities," Wu responded.

"If you want us to be safer, pass gun reforms. Stop cutting Medicaid. Stop cutting cancer research. Stop cutting funding for veterans. That's what will make our city safer," the Democrat added.