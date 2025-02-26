Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

Just days after Kash Patel took over as the new Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, the agency began an investigation against former director James Comey for alleged spying during the first Donald Trump campaign.

The Washington Times reported that an informant who revealed information to the House Judiciary Committee behind closed doors initially complained about an alleged off-the-record campaign against the then-candidate.

According to their information, female agents were undercover to act as "honeypots." "In the intelligence community, a honeypot commonly refers to an undercover operative, usually a woman, who feigns sexual or romantic interest to obtain information from a target," the Washington Times stated.

"The operation was likely a 'fishing expedition' to 'find' a crime against Trump," they added.

Comey, who was sworn in as FBI director in 2013, was fired by President Trump in May 2017. In the dismissal letter, the president wrote, "I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending his removal as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation, and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately."

According to Rosenstein, then deputy attorney general, the agency's credibility had been severely damaged during Comey's tenure.

Trump announces Dan Bongino as new deputy director of the FBI The president communicated his decision on his Truth Social account, highlighting his professional career and assuring that his appointment is excellent news for "American law enforcement and justice."



Although he currently has a reputation as a political commentator and podcaster, Bongino worked between 1995 and 1999 as an officer with the New York City Police Department (NYPD). He later resigned to join the Secret Service, where he served until 2011.



During his last years there, specifically from 2006 to 2011, he was part of the Presidential Protection Division, where he guarded George W. Bush and Barack Obama.



Trump expects Bongino to work side by side with both Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi.





