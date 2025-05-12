Trump administration fires Shira Perlmutter, the nation's top copyright official

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de mayo, 2025

The Donald Trump administration fired the nation's top copyright official, Shira Perlmutter. The news comes days after the director of the Library of Congress, which oversees the Copyright Office, was removed from her post.

In a statement, obtained by the AP, the office explained that Perlmutter received an email from the White House a day earlier with notification that "your position as the Register of Copyrights and Director at the U.S. Copyright Office is terminated effective immediately."

Recently, the office released a report examining whether artificial intelligence companies may use copyrighted materials to "train" their A.I. systems.

In that regard, the Democratic official said the proposal on the use of such material by A.I. companies was prompted by Elon Musk.

"Donald Trump’s termination of Register of Copyrights, Shira Perlmutter, is a brazen, unprecedented power grab with no legal basis. ... Register Perlmutter is a patriot, and her tenure has propelled the Copyright Office into the 21st century by comprehensively modernizing its operations and setting global standards on the intersection of AI and intellectual property." said Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle in a statement.