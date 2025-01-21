With Ohio governorship in his sights, Ramaswamy bows out of DOGE

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

Vivek Ramaswamy will not be part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Despite being announced alongside Elon Musk to lead this new Donald Trump initiative, the businessman will ultimately focus on his political career and is expected to announce soon that he will compete for Ohio governor in 2026.

Anna Kelly, a DOGE spokeswoman, confirmed the news via a statement sent to the Associated Press (AP).

"Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE. He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again!" said Kelly.

Ramaswamy was speculated to be one of the strongest options to replace JD Vance in the Senate. After meeting with Governor Mike DeWine in Columbus, he was encouraged by Trump to accept the post should it be offered to him. However, the position ultimately went to Jon Husted, lieutenant governor of the Buckeye State since 2019.

With this vacancy already filled, the businessman now will run for governor in 2026, possibly with Trump's early endorsement to avoid a competitive primary.

DeWine does not have the option of opting for a third term. In all, there are ten Republican governors who will not be eligible for re-election in 2026. They also include Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kay Ivey of Alabama andBill Lee of Tennessee.