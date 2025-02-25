Vivek Ramaswamy officially announces campaign for Ohio governor

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

Republican frontrunner Vivek Ramaswamy officially announced his campaign for Ohio governor on Monday, in what represents his first bid for elected office after being one of the presidential candidates during the 2024 GOP primary. The U.S. businessman thus becomes the leading candidate to succeed the state's current Republican governor, Mike DeWine, who faces term limits.

"President Trump is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio, and that is why today I am honored to announce that I am running to be the next Governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind. I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where patriots across America actually flock to instead of Florida and Texas. I will lead Ohio to be the state of excellence in America," Ramaswamy declared during his campaign announcement in the city of Cincinnati.

Plans for Ohio

Over the past few years, Ramaswamy has become one of the most promising Republican leaders, both for his sharp criticism against the administration of former President Joe Biden and for his ideological affinity and unrestricted support for the president of the United States, Donald Trump. In fact, the businessman with Indian immigrant parents maintained his loyalty to the president even during his own presidential campaign, when they were competing for the Republican nomination, a fact that was later rewarded by Trump choosing Ramaswamy to lead, along with X owner Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In his speech, Ramaswamy also detailed several of his plans to cut regulations, reduce costs and reform Ohio schools, with these proposals being similar to those the entrepreneur helped develop for the DOGE. Likewise, the Republican leader revealed his plans to inaugurate a new technology sector in the Midwestern state, noting that one of his main goals was to attract a huge number of disenchanted businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors from many Democratic states. On this particular goal, Ramaswamy said his hope was to see Ohio become the best alternative for those wishing to "escape" Democratic states.