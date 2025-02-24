Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump announced Dan Bongino as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The president communicated his decision on his Truth Social account, highlighting his professional career and assuring that his appointment is great news for "American law enforcement and justice."

Although he currently has a reputation as a political commentator and podcaster, Bongino worked from 1995 to 1999 as an officer with the New York City Police Department (NYPD). He later resigned to join the Secret Service, where he remained until 2011.

During his last years there, specifically from 2006 to 2011, he was part of the Presidential Protection Division, where he had the job of guarding both George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Bongino's resignation was to head his first political campaign, in this case, for the Senate in Maryland. Incumbent Ben Cardin defeated the Republican, but he did not give up on electoral politics. He was a candidate for the House of Representatives twice, although his best performance was in 2014.

On that occasion, he tried to unseat Democrat John Delaney from Maryland's 6th congressional district. He fell in the general election by 1.5 percentage points.

He subsequently began a successful media career, first in radio, then television and finally with his own podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show."

Bongino as deputy director of the FBI

As usual, Trump announced his decision on his Truth Social account, where he praised Bongino's professional record.

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel. Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State," he wrote.

"He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!" the president added.