The major challenge for Republicans in the coming days: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ tax bill

30 de abril, 2025

Republicans in Congress have a decisive few weeks ahead of them. Over the next few days they will try to push through the "mega-bill" tax bill that is central to advancing President Donald Trump's agenda and particularly his economic plan. In addition, the party must demonstrate that it is united and that the two Houses are capable of agreeing to achieve this goal.

The bill seeks the extension of Trump's first-term tax cuts but also to introduce new tax breaks such as the tip tax exemption. In addition, the allocation of billions in resources to boost border security and cut large government expenditures involving, among other things, a reduction in resources earmarked for Medicaid, one of the most problematic issues.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he wants to have the bill on President Trump's desk by Memorial Day; however, with all the challenges they have to overcome, that date seems impossible. To get the tax plan through, Republicans are using a process called budget reconciliation, which allows them to pass it with simple majorities in both chambers, so they would not need Democratic votes. But with such small majorities in both the House and Senate, any small group of dissenters within the party could block the initiative.

The differences between the House and Senate.

The two chambers have put forward proposals that are far apart in some fundamental respects. Much of the challenge will be for senators and congressmen to agree. The plan drafted by the House calls for at least $1.5 trillion in spending cuts over a decade and allows for $4 trillion in tax cuts. Meanwhile, the Senate plan sets only $4 billion in spending cuts and allows for more than $5 trillion in tax cuts.

A few weeks ago, after several days of intense work by Speaker Johnson to get the congressmen to agree, the House approved the Senate plan but with a sort of compromise, which was not put in writing, that the spending cuts should be much deeper. On the day of the vote, Senator John Thune, leader of the Senate Republicans, spoke to members of Congress and assured them that many Senators favored cutting at least $1.5 trillion in spending, in an attempt to reassure those who were calling for deeper cuts and were not happy with the Senate plan. This compromise by Leader Thune did not make it into the written bill, but it served to convince the majority.

However, that plan approved by the two chambers overlooked the most problematic details, and it is now when Republicans will have to work out their differences one by one. Lawmakers broadly agree on key points, such as extending Trump's first-term tax cuts and allocating billions of dollars for border security and national defense. Nevertheless, there are other issues, such as the level of spending cuts, where the differences are stark.

The sticking points

The level of state spending cuts is one of the most important issues to negotiate. The so-called "budget hawks" have raised their voices, saying that tax cuts must necessarily be accompanied with large spending cuts, as they are concerned about the deficit. While they acknowledge that deregulation and tax cuts will boost growth, covering some of what is no longer collected through taxes, they are concerned that a necessary baseline level of state spending cuts is not established and are pushing for greater fiscal discipline.

Chip Roy, Andrew Clyde, and Thomas Massie are among the representatives who have been outspoken about their concerns regarding the level of state spending cuts. Given the party's razor-thin majorities in both Houses, they cannot afford to lose more than three votes.

Another issue of concern to several Republicans is potential cuts to Medicaid. This health insurance program covers more than 70 million low-income people, and Republicans in high enrollment districts have expressed concern about how the cuts will be approached. Among the lawmakers who have expressed qualms about it are David Valadao, Rob Bresnahan, and Nicole Malliotakis. In the Senate, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Josh Hawley have spoken out against possible drastic cuts.

However, it's important to note that Speaker Mike Johnson has said on different occasions that it's not about cutting services to people who really need them but about ending waste and unnecessary spending.

"Medicaid is for single mothers with small children who are just trying to make it. It's not for 29-year-old males sitting on their couch playing video games. We're going to find those guys, and we will SEND them back to work!" the speaker said.

The limit on state and local tax deductions (SALT) will also be a topic of debate. These deductions allow taxpayers to subtract taxes they have already paid at the state and local level from their taxable income. Some congressional Republicans are calling for an increase in the limit on deductions, which was set at $10,000 by the 2017 tax law during Donald Trump's first term.

The $10,000 limit mostly affected people in high-tax states, such as New York, New Jersey, and California. Raising the limit on these deductions would be important for millions of Americans in those states because it would allow them to reduce their federally taxable income. Several Republican members of Congress represent places where people are highly taxed and are pushing to raise the limit. Among the lawmakers with this concern are Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler and Andrew Garbarino of New York, and Jeff Van Drew and Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey