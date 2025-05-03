The Trump Administration is reportedly planning to implement thousands of cuts at the CIA and other intelligence agencies

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de mayo, 2025

The Washington Post revealed in an article published Friday that the Administration of U.S. President Donald Trump would be planning to reduce the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) workforce by 1,200 people, as part of a broader set of cuts to the country's intelligence services. According to what was published by the media, the reductions would be carried out through a decrease in future hiring and voluntary retirements of current employees. Such action would represent a 5% cut in the CIA's total workforce.

The newspaper also noted that other intelligence agencies in the country, such as the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and even the National Security Agency (NSA), expect Trump to execute thousands of additional cutsat each of these. In response to the Post article, an agency spokesperson noted, "Director Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration’s national security priorities. These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position CIA to deliver on its mission."

Neither the DOGE nor Elon Musk would be involved.

One of the most important details in the Post articlewas that the cuts would be unrelated and unconnected to the Department of Government Efficiency initiative (DOGE), led by South African tycoon Elon Musk and charged with cutting spending through massive layoffs in different areas of the federal government. Similarly, the Postdetailed that the Trump Administrationtried to fire in March 19 intelligence officerswho were involved in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs; but found it impossible in the face of a judge's decision to block the measure.

Trump's plans for materializing thousands of cuts come at a complex time for U.S. espionage, after the National Counterintelligence Security Center warned in April that numerous intelligence agencies of foreign regimes - especially those of China and Russia - were actively targeting U.S. government employees, both active and former, for hire. Different media outlets highlighted that the focus would be on those agents who feel dissatisfied with the current administration due to aggressive policies of cutting federal government personnel.