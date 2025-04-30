"We've just gotten started": Trump defends his economic, immigration agenda in Michigan at rally for first 100 days in office

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 29 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump returned Tuesday to the city of Warren, Michigan, to lead for the first time since the election campaign a new rally where he celebrated, before a large crowd, the "most successful first 100 days of any administration" in U.S. history.

Before his base at a sports complex in Macomb County, a key labor bastion for Republican electoral aspirations next year, the president delivered a speech loaded with triumphalist messages, criticism of his political adversaries and, especially, an ironclad defense of his immigration and trade policies.

"We're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country, and that's according to many, many people," Trump said. "This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history, and everyone is saying it."

As the audience applauded each speech by the president, who was sheltered by giant screens reading "100 Days of Greatness," Trump warned attendees: "You ain't seen nothing yet."

In between his classic moments of improvisation and audience interaction, the president sought to reinforce the idea that he is leading a major structural transformation of the country, highlighting his focus on cutting red tape or leading the cultural battle against what he called "transgender insanity." To underscore this, Trump talked about how this narrative goes, even, beyond his own base.

"I read an editorial today that this is the most consequential presidency in history, and it wasn't even by a group that would normally be supporting us," Trump asserted. "It was a group of people that I think tend to be on the liberal side, but they said it's the most important election."

Tariffs, immigration and his battle against the "sick political class"

The president's speech was mostly focused on two of his flagships: immigration and the economy.

Trump had no qualms about defending the tightening of border policy, celebrating the transfer of immigrants with criminal records to "unforgiving" prisons in El Salvador.

"Week by week, we're ending illegal immigration. We're taking back our jobs, [we] are protecting our great American autoworkers and all of our workers. Frankly, we're protecting all of our workers. We're restoring the rule of law," said the president.

Following the immigration issue, Trump lashed out at what he calls the "deep state" and Washington bureaucrats, whom he blames for past failures.

“We’re taking back our country from a sick political class,” he lashed out. "Instead of putting China first, I’m putting Michigan first and I’m putting America first.”

President @realDonaldTrump: "After decades of politicians who destroyed Detroit to build up Beijing, you finally have a champion for workers in the White House and instead of putting China first, I’m putting Michigan first, and I’m putting America first."



AMERICA FIRST! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lhXcFnIeoy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 29, 2025

He also used the occasion to throw a fresh dart at Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, whom he blames for keeping interest rates high.

"I know much more than he does about interest rates. Believe me," Trump said, before adding that his departure "can't come soon enough," although he ruled out for now trying to oust him.

Likewise, the president promised a massive tax cut coming soon: "In the coming weeks and months, we will pass the largest tax cuts in American History—and that will include No Tax on Tips, NO Tax on Social Security, and No Tax on Overtime."

.@POTUS: "In the coming weeks and months, we will pass the largest tax cuts in American History—and that will include No Tax on Tips, NO Tax on Social Security, and No Tax on Overtime. It's called the one big beautiful bill..." pic.twitter.com/SRwaWoY9gZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 29, 2025

Base mobilized, but nation divided

The Michigan event demonstrated, once again,Trump's ability to mobilize his base, which has not lost enthusiasm in accompanying the president at his rallies. However, the most recent polls reflect that his popularity today hangs in the balance, with a tremendously divided nation.

According to the latest Fox News Digital nationwide poll taken in April, the president has a 44% approval rating and a 55% disapproval rating. This figure coincides, with slight differences, with the Real Clear Politics polling average, which shows the president at 45% approval and 52% disapproval in these first months in office.