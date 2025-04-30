The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced that Judge Dugan was "temporarily relieved of her official duties"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de abril, 2025

The Supreme Court of Wisconsin issued an administrative order Tuesday directing Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, was "temporarily relieved of her official duties." The judge was arrested and charged last Friday by FBI agents after a criminal complaint uncovered extensive evidence showing how Dugan allegedly protected a migrant from being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Authorities also accused Dugan of covering up for an individual to avoid discovery and arrest, in what many have called a clear case of obstruction of justice.

In Tuesday's order, it was stated that Dugan "is temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the state of Wisconsin." Similarly, the Wisconsin Supreme Court detailed that lthe judge would not be returning to the court later this week and that even her caseload would be duly covered by other judges.

The Dugan and Cano cases

Different media reported that what is expected is that Dugan will once again appear before a federal court on May 15, where he will face federal chargesfor harboring a person to help him avoid arrest, and for felony obstruction of a federal agency.

Dugan's arrest came on the heels of the controversial case of former New Mexico Magistrate Judge Joel Cano, who was charged with tampering with evidence amid allegations that he allegedly concealed an illegal Venezuelan immigrant named Christian Ortega-Lopez, who allegedly was a member of the Tren de Aragua terrorist group.

On this issue, immigration attorney Fernando Franco told Voz News during an interview that: "From a criminal charges perspective, under section 1324 of title 8 of the Federal Code, sheltering illegal persons on U.S. territory is criminal conduct. If it can be shown that the judge had knowledge of the illegal activities and was somehow cooperating or harboring this criminal activity, that could also have additional criminal consequences."