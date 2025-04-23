Immigration attorney Fernando Franco on Voz News: Former Judge Cano could face charges

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de abril, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed immigration attorney Fernando Franco, with whom she discussed the recent controversy involving former judge Fernando Franco.controversy of former New Mexico Democratic Judge Joel Cano, who resigned from his post last March after authorities found in his home a Venezuelan immigrant allegedly a member of the terrorist group Tren de Aragua. In the interview, Yapor not only touched on this issue but also raised the question as to why the judge decided to make such a controversial decision and whether he could face charges in the near future for this case.

"From a criminal charging perspective, under Section 1324 of Title 8 of the Federal Code, harboring illegal persons on U.S. soil is criminal conduct. If it can be shown that the judge had knowledge of the illegal activities and was somehow cooperating or harboring this criminal activity, that could also have additional criminal consequences," Franco stated.

You can enjoy the full interview byclicking on the video below.