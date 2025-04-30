Doug Emhoff and other Biden-era officials removed from Holocaust Museum Board

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de abril, 2025

On Tuesday, the Trump administration removed several members of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, including Douglas Emhoff, husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris. The federal agency, which advises the national museum charged with preserving the memory of the Nazi genocide, has more than 50 members appointed by the president.

"Today, I was informed of my removal," Emhoff stated after receiving the notification. In his message, he expressed concern about the new administration's approach: "Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis."

Removals and restructuring

Emhoff's departure was announced through official correspondence signed by Mary Sprowls from the Office of Presidential Personnel, which thanked him for his service and informed him of the end of his functions "with immediate effect."

Along with him, other high-profile officials of the previous administration were relieved, such as Ron Klain, Biden's first Chief of Staff; Susan Rice, national security advisor to former President Barack Obama; Tom Perez, former Secretary of Labor and senior advisor to Biden; and Anthony Bernal, advisor to former First Lady Jill Biden. So far, it has not been reported how many other members have been terminated.

The move comes days after Holocaust Remembrance Day and in a context of particular sensitivity for the Jewish community, amid rising antisemitic incidents and a tense international environment.

Neither President Trump nor the Holocaust Memorial Museum have issued public comments on the recent removals or possible replacements.

Emhoff to continue his work

Despite his departure from the board, Douglas Emhoff, who was the first second Jewish knight in the country's history, reiterated his commitment to this cause.

"No divisive political decision will ever shake my commitment to Holocaust remembrance and education or to combatting hate and antisemitism," he said. "I will continue to speak out, to educate, and to fight hate in all its forms—because silence is never an option."

Such changes to federal boards are not unusual. In February, the administration also reconfigured the Kennedy Center board, replacing some of its appointees from the previous term. At this time, it is unknown when the new museum board members will be announced.