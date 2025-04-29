Former ICE agent Victor Avila told Voz News that the border with Mexico is more protected than ever

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de abril, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed security expert and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, Víctor Ávila, about the different actions taken by the U.S. President's Administration Donald Trump on migration issues, as well as the numerous challenges that have arisen along the way. Likewise, Yapor and Avila talked about the 100 days of the Republican leader in his second stint in the White House, detailing both the successes and mistakes that Trump and his administration have had in this period.

"It is very clear that the analysis and President Trump's promise is being fulfilled, and that is to protect the border [...] The border is more secure than I have seen in my career and in my life, I just returned from El Paso and I have never seen it so safe from people entering illegally," Avila stressed.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.