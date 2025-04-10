"Credible threat works": Trump's immigration policies lead to 5,000 self-deportations

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump's immigration policies are already generating an effect on the mass deportation campaign: thousands of self-deportations for fear of economic sanctions.

According to data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared by Fox News Digital, some 5,000 illegal immigrants voluntarily left the U.S. last month using the CBP Home app, a repurposed app that replaced the former 'CBP One,' created by the Biden Administration to promote immigration into the country.

These thousands of self-deportations come at a time when the Trump Administration is implementing a nationwide campaign to invite illegal immigrants to voluntarily leave the country or else face severe economic consequences. It also comes just as DHS terminated the parole of approximately 985,000 immigrants who entered the US using the CBP One app.

In fact, the Trump Administration has repeatedly warned of new fines for people who choose to stay in the U.S. despite having a deportation order.

"Self-deportation is safe," reads one of the brochures being used by the Trump Administration. "Leave on your own terms by picking your departure flight."

The brochure states that illegal immigrants who stay in the country with a final order of removal could be fined up to $998 per day.

In addition, fines of between $1,000 and $5,000 could also apply to those who fail to self-deport after stating they would do so, according to Fox News Digital.

In the brochure, the Trump Administration also promises a number of benefits for immigrants who dedicate themselves to self-deportation, including the ability to keep their honestly earned money while in the country, the opportunity to pursue legal immigration in the future, and even financial assistance or tickets for those who cannot afford flights back to their homeland.

The campaign for the use of CBP Home is not just limited to flyers; President Trump himself has made videos to promote self-deportations through the immigration app.

"Leave now and self-deport voluntarily. If they do, they could potentially have the opportunity to return legally at some point in the future," Trump said in a video followed by a warning. "They will be found, they will be deported, and they will never be admitted again to the United States."

"Using the CBP home app to leave the United States voluntarily is the safest option for illegal aliens," the president sentenced.

Trump has a message for illegal aliens: You can self-deport using CBP Home. Do so now. pic.twitter.com/NPwB7lXLej — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2025

James Rogers, senior counsel for America First Legal, told Fox News that "the credible threat" of enforcement by the Trump administration is motivating thousands to begin self-deporting in the face of the real possibility of being forcibly removed.

"Our nation’s immigration laws impose severe penalties on aliens who are illegally in the country. The only reason there is a large population of illegal immigrants residing in the United States is because prior administrations have failed to enforce these laws passed by Congress," Rogers said. "Everyone knows this, including the aliens who have been illegally living here. The current trend of illegal aliens self-deporting proves that even just the credible threat of enforcement can be enough to get many illegal immigrants to comply with our laws and leave the country."